A tribal woman was allegedly made to carry her husband on her shoulders, thrashed and paraded in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district over suspicion of having an extramarital affair, police said on Friday.

After the inhumane act went viral on social media, five persons, including the woman’s husband, were arrested on Thursday night, while a hunt is on to nab two more accused, district superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said.

As per a complaint lodged by the woman, the incident took place on Tuesday at Chhapari Ranwasa village under Kotwali police station, 15 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

The couple, who had been married for three years, had recently returned to the village from Gujarat, where they were employed, he said.

On their return, the victim’s husband complained to his parents that she was having an affair with a man she had met there, the official said.

The victim was made to carry her husband on her shoulders, thrashed and paraded around the village by the couple’s relatives, he added.