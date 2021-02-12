Mandsaur: In an unusual demand, a woman from Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his help to provide her a loan to purchase a helicopter. According to a Zee News report, Basanti Bai Lohar, a resident of Agar village, made this demand after a man and his two sons blocked the route to her two bighas land. Also Read - President Kovind, PM Modi, Other Leaders Express Concern Over Glacier Burst In Uttarakhand

In the letter typed in Hindi, Basanti has shared her heartbreaking story of how Parmanand Patidar, another farmer, and his two sons Luv and Kush, have blocked the passage to her plot, and this made it impossible for her to reach her farm. Saddened by the events, she even knocked the doors of authorities and filed a complaint, but no action has been yet.

“I have a small piece of land of around two bigha in the village and the produce helps me earn a living for the family. But recently, village muscleman Parmanand Patidar and his son Lavkush, have blocked the access route leading to the farm,” the woman, said in the letter to the President.

The letter ends with her making a plea to the President to help her buy a chopper and a license for flying by it to carry the necessary equipment to the farm.

Here is the letter, which has gone viral on the internet:

One of the relatives of Basanti Bai, Vindo, said that “She was helpless after no action was taken and decided to write a letter to the authorities. While she was with a typist, who was helping her with the letter, he asked how will she reach her farm if the road is blocked, and Basanti Bai replied that, if the authorities don’t help me in getting the road clear, ask them to provide me a helicopter to commute.”

After the viral letter reached the authorities, MLA Yashpal Singh has agreed to extend his help to Basanti Bai, saying, “If she is not able to reach her farm, I will definitely help her get this issue resolved, but not by giving her a helicopter.”