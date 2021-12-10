As the year is coming to an end, YouTube has revealed the most viewed videos that were uploaded in 2021 along with also the top trending creators of the year. Famous American YouTuber MrBeast topped both categories. YouTube’s most watched video in 2021 was MrBeast’s video titled ‘I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive’. The video showed MrBeast burying himself in a coffin underground for 50 hours. The video has received over 151.7 million views till December 10, 2021. It was uploaded on March 28, 2021.Also Read - Viral Video: Indonesian YouTuber Dances on Sooryavanshi Song Najaa, Akshay Kumar Loves It
MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, spent more than two days in a box underground for the entertainment of his 84 million YouTube subscribers. “This was the most insane thing I’ve ever done,” he captioned the video on YouTube. Also Read - YouTuber Karl Rock, Banned From Entering India, Reunites With Wife After Over A Year. Watch Viral Video
To give his audience a dose of this insane stunt, Jimmy filmed the experience by placing a camera was placed inside the coffin. Describing the challenges that he faced, he said that he wasn’t able to move much and got thoroughly bored as well. “My back hurts, I’m starting to feel claustrophobic, I’m bored out of my mind, I smell pretty bad,” MrBeast could be heard saying in the video. Also Read - Viral Video: YouTuber Pulls Off Insane Stunt, Spends 50 Hours Buried Alive in Coffin | Watch
He also confessed that he was holding in his poop while in the coffin and peed in bottles. As regards to safety, Jimmy told his viewers that he took all precautionary measures and also had medic with him in case things took a wrong turn. After spending 50 hours inside the coffin, he got out and said, “That was stupid. I have a massive headache and I’m starving.”
Watch the video below:
TOP 10 MOST VIEWED YOUTUBE VIDEOS 2021
Here’s the list of the top 10 most viewed YouTube videos of 2021:
- MrBeast: “I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive” – 151,138,078
- Dream: “Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters” – 63,096,169
- Mark Rober: “Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who gets arrested)” – 49,483,891
- National Football League: “The Weeknd’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show” – 42,961,139
- CoryxKenshin: “Friday Night Funkin’ KEEPS GETTING BETTER AND BETTER (Part 2)” – 21,860,396
- Dhar Mann: “Kids MAKE FUN OF Boy With AUTISM, They Instantly Regret It” – 46,005,214
- America’s Got Talent – “Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde’s Original Song Makes Simon Cowell Emotional” – 37,773,597
- Biden Inaugural Committee: “The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Jan. 20th, 2021” – 14,115,980
- Forge Labs: “I Spent 100 Days in a Zombie Apocalypse in Minecraft… Here’s What Happened” – 43,459,651
- Dude Perfect: “Game Night Stereotypes” – 30,159,143