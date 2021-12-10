As the year is coming to an end, YouTube has revealed the most viewed videos that were uploaded in 2021 along with also the top trending creators of the year. Famous American YouTuber MrBeast topped both categories. YouTube’s most watched video in 2021 was MrBeast’s video titled ‘I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive’. The video showed MrBeast burying himself in a coffin underground for 50 hours. The video has received over 151.7 million views till December 10, 2021. It was uploaded on March 28, 2021.Also Read - Viral Video: Indonesian YouTuber Dances on Sooryavanshi Song Najaa, Akshay Kumar Loves It

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, spent more than two days in a box underground for the entertainment of his 84 million YouTube subscribers. “This was the most insane thing I’ve ever done,” he captioned the video on YouTube. Also Read - YouTuber Karl Rock, Banned From Entering India, Reunites With Wife After Over A Year. Watch Viral Video

To give his audience a dose of this insane stunt, Jimmy filmed the experience by placing a camera was placed inside the coffin. Describing the challenges that he faced, he said that he wasn’t able to move much and got thoroughly bored as well. “My back hurts, I’m starting to feel claustrophobic, I’m bored out of my mind, I smell pretty bad,” MrBeast could be heard saying in the video. Also Read - Viral Video: YouTuber Pulls Off Insane Stunt, Spends 50 Hours Buried Alive in Coffin | Watch

He also confessed that he was holding in his poop while in the coffin and peed in bottles. As regards to safety, Jimmy told his viewers that he took all precautionary measures and also had medic with him in case things took a wrong turn. After spending 50 hours inside the coffin, he got out and said, “That was stupid. I have a massive headache and I’m starving.”

Watch the video below:

TOP 10 MOST VIEWED YOUTUBE VIDEOS 2021

Here’s the list of the top 10 most viewed YouTube videos of 2021: