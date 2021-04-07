Mrs Sri Lanka 2021 drama Viral Video: You might remember the massive controversy that erupted a few years ago when the wrong winner was announced at the Miss Universe contest. The pageant host Steve Harvey accidentally announced Miss Columbia as the winner of Miss Universe. Ariadna Gutiérrez was even crowned as the Miss Universe and given flowers and everything. But Steve Harvey soon realised that he had made a mistake and returned to the stage to correct himself that the actual winner was Miss Philippines. Miss Columbia was left stunned while her crown was taken away (respectfully, not snatched) and given to Miss Philippines. This incident made a lot of headlines and was even joked about when the movie La La Land was announced as the Best Picture award winner at the Oscars by mistake instead of Moonlight. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Cries Uncontrollably After Emotional Song Plays in Barber Shop, People Say 'Aisa Gaana Mat Bajao Yaar' | Watch

BUT… an even more shocking and dramatic incident took place at the Mrs Sri Lanka 2021 beauty pageant recently after the winner was crowned.

Pagent winner crowned then uncrowned

Beauty queen Pushpika De Silva won the title of Mrs Sri Lanka 2021 but she was stripped of her crown by a former winner from the pageant. The whole incident was caught on air as the ceremony was being telecasted on national TV.

Judges named Pushpika as the 2021 winner at the Mrs Sri Lanka final which was held at a theatre in Colombo on Sunday night.

After Pushpika won the title, 2019 winner Caroline Jurie snatched the crown off of Pushika’s head and gave it to the first runner up.

Why was her crown snatched?

The video shared on YouTube by Colombo Gazette shows Pushpika being announced as the winner of Mrs Sri Lanka 2021. Then, 2019 Mrs Sri Lanka World winner Caroline Jurie crowns Pushpika as the winner.

Moments later, Caroline comes back to the stage and says that Pushpika has been disqualified claiming that she is a divorcee and not married and that only married women can hold the title of Mrs Sri Lanka.

“There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced. So, I am taking my first steps saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up,” Caroline told the audience.

She then goes up to Pushpika and takes off the crown from her head, rather aggressively, while arguing with her. However, it could not be heard what they were saying. Then, another woman shows up on stage and tries to take off the crown along with Caroline but she gestures to her that she’s got it. Meanwhile, the woman could be seen pointing a finger at Pushpika and shouting at her. But they were still not audible.

Appalled by what just happened, Pushpika was left in tears and walked off the stage.

In the meantime, the first runner-up could not believe that she was being crowned as the new winner. Former Mrs World Caroline Jurie then crowned the first runner up and all the women on stage could be seen congratulating her and giving her a group hug.

The video has gone viral with more than 1.7 million views in two days.

Crowned again

The organisers have apologised to Pushpika who has clarified that she is separated and not divorced. The pageant also said that the crown was returned to the original winner Pushpika on Tuesday.

Chandimal Jayasinghe, the national director of Mrs Sri Lanka World, told the BBC that the crown was returned to Mrs De Silva on Tuesday.

The director of Mrs Sri Lanka World said, “We are disappointed. It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs World organisation has already begun an investigation on the matter.”

Beauty queen injured after being decrowned

In a post on Facebook, Pushpika De Silva narrated her side of the story saying she went to the hospital to get treated as she suffered head injuries after the incident. She said that she will take legal action for the “unreasonable and insulting” way she was treated.

She wrote, “I think, for the first time in the history of beauty pageant, not in Sri Lanka but in the world, even though my crown has been snatched in front of everyone insultfully, I will keep my head straight at this moment of writing and say that I am proud and proud as before. This is just another incident for me.”

“On the other hand, I’m not a divorced woman. I say with great responsibility that I am not a divorced woman even at this moment of writing. If I was a divorcee, I would dare them to submit my divorce scripts,” she added in the post.