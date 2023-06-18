Home

From Gangster to Cowboy: AI-Generated Pics of Dhoni ‘Across Multiverse’ Go Viral

AI Artist imagined MS Dhoni across multiverse. | Photo: Instagram @wild.trance

MS Dhoni, lovingly known as Mahi, holds a special place in our hearts, not only because of his sparkling cricketing career but also due to his humble nature and struggle for success. Not only do we admire him, but even rival teams also respect him. There’s no doubt that Mahi is one of the best captains the Indian team has ever had. Even after announcing his retirement from international cricket, he proved his prowess as Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans to win IPL 2023 under his leadership. We have seen Mahi as a decorated cricketer, an amazing husband, and a father. But what if the concept of a multiverse is real? In different universes, MS Dhoni could take on various roles, such as a fierce Indian Army soldier or an astronaut. Isn’t it interesting?

Well, you don’t have to rely on your imagination to visualize Mahi in the multiverse, as an AI artist has already done that for you.

An AI artist recently reimagined MS Dhoni in different professions across the multiverse, and the results are quite amazing. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), the artist depicted Mahi as a successful multibillionaire in one image. In another image, he portrayed Mahi as an Indian Army soldier on a mission, with determination visible in his eyes. Only AI could imagine Dhoni as a gangster, with his body adorned with tattoos. The artist also envisioned him as a peaceful monk, radiating serenity on his face. In other AI-generated images, Dhoni can be seen as a medieval soldier, an astronaut, a chef, a boxer, a cowboy, and even as a fierce barbarian in different universes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psycadelic Art (@wild.trance)

These images were shared on Instagram by the page @wild.trance with the caption, “These AI visualizations offer a glimpse into the boundless realms of imagination, where MS Dhoni transcends his cricketing prowess to become an icon in various universes, showcasing his versatility and the impact he could have beyond the realm of sports.”

Since being shared, the post has garnered thousands of views and likes. Instagram users have flooded the comment section, expressing their views on the AI artist’s imagination.”

“Wow… Amazing,” an Instagram user said.

“Amazing work,” said the second user.

“It seems a mix of Vicky Kaushal and MS Dhoni…than just Dhoni,” joked the third.

“The Man The Myth The Legend The Finisher The Game Changer The Captain Cool & Many More… The One & Only MAHII,” a Dhoni fan commented.

So, what are your thoughts about the AI’s artwork?

