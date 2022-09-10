Urvashi Rautela and Naseem Shah: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has been in news and at the receiving end of social media trolls after she shared an edited romantic reel video on Instagram, featuring Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. Urvashi shared the clip in her story where she was enjoying the India-Pakistan contest in the Asia Cup 2022, which was followed by glimpses of Naseem with romantic music playing in the background following which Urvashi faced netizens’ ire for sharing a video with a Pakistani player.Also Read - Breaking: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Escapes Plane Crash, Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Technical Snag

On being asked about the video of him and actress Urvashi Rautela from Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan’s 19-year-old fast bowler Naseem Shah said, “I don’t even know who Urvashi is.” He added, “I have no idea why people make and share such videos.” He further said that he has no plans of entering showbiz. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Hugs Lord Ganesh Idol And Cries, Refuses To Let Bappa Go For Visarjan. Watch

“Smile toh aapke question pe aa raha hai. Mujhe toh pata hi nahi Urvashi kaun hai (I am smiling at your question. I don’t know who Urvashi is). I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect,” said Naseem ahead of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.