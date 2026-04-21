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Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani used to stay here before shifting to 27-storey Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani used to stay here before shifting to 27-storey Antilia

Before moving to Antilia, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani lived in this 14-storey building with brother Anil Ambani and his mother, Kokilaben Ambani.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's old house

We all know that Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, lives in one of the world’s most expensive and luxurious homes. Every detail, from the elevators to the interiors, is designed with advanced technology. But do you know where the Ambani family lived before moving to Antilia? Probably not. Before shifting to the 27-storey tower, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani lived with their children in a residence in Colaba.

Their mother, Kokilaben Ambani, younger brother Anil Ambani, and his entire family also lived there. Each family member, including the children, reportedly had a separate floor. They continue to live in the same residence, while Mukesh Ambani moved to Antilia with Nita Ambani and their children several years ago. Let’s take a closer look at this house and explore what other attractions can be found nearby.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s old house

This residence is located in Sea Wind, Cuffe Parade, Colaba. The 14-storey building is where Mukesh Ambani lives with his family. Both brothers, Mukesh and Anil Ambani, stayed in this building. Sea Wind is situated in Cuffe Parade, at the southernmost tip of Mumbai. The building was originally bought by Dhirubhai Ambani and served as the heart of the Reliance family. Many of Reliance Industries’ foundational business decisions were shaped in the 1980s and 90s.

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After the split of the Reliance empire and Mukesh Ambani’s move to Antilia worth Rs 15000 crore in 2010-2011, the property remained associated with Anil Ambani and his family.

Mukesh Ambani is second Asia’s richest man

As of April 2026, Mukesh Ambani has an estimated net worth of Rs 9.8 lakh crore, consistently ranking as the wealthiest individual in India and Asia. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mukesh Ambani has slipped to second place with a net worth of $90.8 billion, whereas Indian businessman Gautam Adani’s total net worth has now reached $92.6 billion. Currently, Adani holds the 19th position among the world’s 500 richest people, while Mukesh Ambani is ranked 20th.

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