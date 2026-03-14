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Resume delete kar do, say netizens after Mumbai auto driver claims he earns thousands daily with unique Jugaad

‘Resume delete kar do,’ say netizens after Mumbai auto driver claims he earns thousands daily with unique ‘Jugaad’

A Mumbai auto driver’s unusual side hustle has stunned the internet after claims surfaced that he earns thousands daily without driving. His clever ‘jugaad’ idea has triggered massive reactions online.

The Mumbai Driver Behind The Viral Story

Another Mumbai resident has become an internet celebrity this week thanks to a viral social media post. But this isn’t an IT guy who made millions by dropping out of college. It’s a regular auto driver who started making some serious money by spotting a problem and solving it.

Curious? Here’s why Indians everywhere are talking about this viral driver.

The Mumbai Driver Behind The Viral Story

The viral post started off as a LinkedIn post by businessman Rahul Rupani. It tells the story of what many visitors outside the US Consulate in Mumbai encounter daily.

Visitors usually come in groups to receive their US visas. As they wait outside in long queues, each person must submit their bags and electronic devices before entering the consulate premises, as these aren’t allowed inside. But there aren’t any official lockers or storage services available outside for visitors to leave their belongings.

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Seeing an opportunity in other people’s problems, one local auto-driver reportedly started offering to hold visitors’ bags while they go inside for their appointments and he reportedly charges ₹1,000 for each bag.

Also read: Vizag shop sells over 100 inductions in 2 days of LPG crisis; internet calls owner ‘visionary’ | Watch viral video

Why Viral Post About This Driver Is Giving Us Internet Curiosity

The viral LinkedIn post claimed that the driver handles several customers throughout the day, sometimes serving up to 30 bags or more for people waiting in the visa queues.

Assuming he fills up his allocation each day, that means ₹30,000 to ₹1 lakh in business per day. Multiply that by a few months, and you’re looking at a monthly income of ₹5 lakh to ₹8 lakh just from this side hustle alone. That’s nothing compared to what top drivers like Mellow’s Founder Puneet Gupta are earning these days!

Plus, he doesn’t earn that money by driving around all day. He reportedly partnered with an existing locker facility nearby (owned by a local police constable) to store the bags safely since his auto-rickshaw won’t fit all of them. The internet exploded after reading about the driver’s creativity.

Watch the video here:

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“I Love This Spirit Of Entrepreneurship!”

Internet users everywhere lauded the driver’s quick-thinking entrepreneurship. Many people commented on how he identified a pain-point and resolved it without any formal startup capital, zero investors, and not even a smartphone.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka himself shared the viral claim and dubbed it “pure Indian jugaad”.

The best part? Like most street-smart entrepreneurs in India, he didn’t even study business or earn a college degree. And yet he was able to spot an opportunity that people in skyscraper offices couldn’t! Users pointed out how this goes to show you don’t need a big set-up or grand plans to become an entrepreneur. All you need is hustle.

Skeptics Scrutinise The Claim

Naturally, there were skeptics of the viral claim. Some questioned how someone could run such a “business” without any permits or competition from others in the surrounding area. There were also questions over whether his monthly earnings are truthful, or exaggerated for the sake of going viral.

And the local news even picked up the story, reporting that the driver’s “business” received attention from higher authorities after it went viral.

Lesson Of The Story: Keep An Eye Out For Opportunities

Of course we can’t verify if everything in the viral story is true. But one lesson we can take away from it is that you’ll find opportunities if you look for them.

All it took was noticing that people had to queue up outside with their bags and devices while waiting for their consulate appointments. From there, the Mumbai auto-driver was able to come up with a simple-yet-effective solution to earn extra cash on the side.

After all, the next successful story you read about on the internet could be started by someone reading this article right now.

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