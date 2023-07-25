Home

In Another ‘Peak Bengaluru’ Moment, CEO Charged Rs 100 For 500-Metre Auto Ride

A Mumbai-based CEO, Mandar Natekar, shared his experience of travelling in an auto in Bengaluru. He was shocked to discover that during his visit to the city, he was charged Rs 100 for a 500-metre ride.

There is a perception that Mumbai is one of the costliest cities in India to live in. But, when it comes to pricey auto rides, Bengaluru is giving the financial capital of India some tough competition. Travelling in the city by auto rickshaw will definitely burn a hole in your pocket. In a recent instance, co-founder and CEO of Neural Garage, Mandar Natekar, narrated his experience of travelling in an auto in Bengaluru. He was shocked to discover that during his visit to the city, he was charged Rs 100 for a 500-metre ride and complained that auto drivers in the city do not charge fares based on the metre. Mandar Natekar added that the fare for the same distance in Mumbai is just Rs 9.

The Viral Tweet

Sharing his feelings, Mandar Natekar, co-founder and CEO of Neural Garage wrote, “In this photo, you will see the most ornamental thing in Bengaluru. I just paid Rs 100 for a 500 metres ride. The ‘Great Auto Meter’, so expensive that it never gets used. To give perspective, in Mumbai Rs 100 is the meter fare for approx. 9 km.” The entrepreneur tagged an account named Peak Bengaluru.

In this photo you will see the most ornamental thing in Bengaluru. The great Auto Meter. So expensive that it never gets used.

I just paid 100Rs for a 500 mtrs ride. To give perspective, in Mumbai 100Rs is the meter fare for approx 9 kms. @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/7piaKjGhnY — Mandar Natekar (@mandar2404) July 22, 2023

People React To ‘Peak Bengaluru’ Moment

Soon after Mandar Natekar dropped a message on the platform X, earlier known as Twitter, the post raised eyebrows. People started sharing their own experiences and discussed the fare calculation in different cities by auto drivers.

TVF president Vijay Koshy said, “It’s practically the same for every city outside Mumbai. Chennai is notorious for its auto rides.”

It’s practically the same for every city outside mumbai. Chennai is notorious for its auto rides — Vijay Koshy (@vijaykoshy) July 22, 2023

“You are lucky. I paid Rs 150 for a 400 m round trip (200 metre one way) to an ATM in an emergency near the Nagole Metro Station. Welcome to Hyderabad,” a person complained.

You are lucky. I paid INR 150 for a 400 m round trip ( 200m one way) to an ATM in an emergency near the Nagole Metro Station. Welcome to Hyderabad. — Bhargavi Ganti (@BhagiGanti) July 24, 2023

An account added, “Mumbai is the only place in India, where auto rickshaws function properly on metre. The rest of India is all about loot.”

Mumbai is the only place in India, where rickshaws function properly on meter. Rest of India is all about loot. — Abhay Bhaskar (@AbhayBhaskar596) July 24, 2023

Another user remarked, “Count your blessings. Most of the time, the auto drivers don’t wish to go anywhere.”

Count your blessings. Most of the time, they don't wish to go anywhere. — Rajit Desai (@rajitd) July 22, 2023

“In Mumbai, though, you get an auto by metre. But the roads are in such bad condition and there is so much traffic. Potholes on every road. If you travel long distances, you will definitely start having back problems,” a comment read.

In Mumbai though you get an auto by meter. But roads are in such a bad shape and so much traffic. Potholes on every road. If you travel long distances, u will definitely start having back problems. — Trushit Shah (@trushitbshah) July 24, 2023

Some users also regarded the CEO to be lucky that he was allowed to board the vehicle, as auto drivers in Bengaluru have refused passengers several times. Last year, the Karnataka state transport department sent a notice to cab riding companies due to the surging prices in Bengaluru and asked them to stop services for three days. Following the notice, Ola, Uber and Rapido cut down their base fare to Rs 30 from Rs 60 per ride in the state.

