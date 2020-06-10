Harlow: Healthcare workers, doctors, and nurses are at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, working around the clock and sacrificing it all for the sake of others. One of them is a Mumbai-born nurse Rija Abraham working in United Kingdom’s Harlow town, who has been conferred with the title of ​​Corona Critical Worker Hero to recognise her efforts. Also Read - 'It's Too Hot': Russian Nurse Suspended After She Strips Down to Her Underwear While Treating Patients, Gets Support

As per The Times of India, she has been chosen for the award for continuingly ​​serving COVID-19 patients with a one-and-half-year-old daughter at home. While her own child is bereft of her love and care, Rija provides essential care to critical patients at the Princess Alexandra hospital at Harlow, Essex.

Abraham’s certificate reads, ”A scrub nurse Rija in theatre at Princess Alexandra hospital at Harlow, Essex, has now adapted to the role of ITU nurse, providing essential care to very sick covid-19 patients. At home, she leaves a 1.5-year-old daughter, she continues to go on and strive to provide the best care possible.”

Saying that her duty comes first, Rija told TOI, ”As Florence Nightingale quoted once, ‘How very little can be done under the spirit of fear’. This has remained my guiding principle and with my colleagues, we are fighting a battle to serve people.”

She understands the risks of this job and follows guidelines to stay as safe as possible.

Rija is the daughter-in-law of Durg based health official Dr D Rajan, who is posted as a corona nodal officer in Bastar region.