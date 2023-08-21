Home

‘Watching It On Loop’: Mumbai Cop Dances to Tamannaah’s ‘Kaavaalaa’, Internet Showers Praise

In this video, the dancing cop can be seen accompanied by choreographer Shreya Singh, showing off their super energetic dance moves on ‘Kaavaalaa’ song.

Mumbai cop dances to Tamannaah’s Kaavaalaa in viral video. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Since its release, the catchy song ‘Kaavaalaa’ from the movie ‘Jailer,’ featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and megastar Rajinikanth, has become an instant internet hit. People are sharing videos of themselves performing its hook step. Now, Mumbai policeman Amol Kamble, famously known as the dancing cop, has teamed up with artist Shreya Singh to deliver an incredible performance to the song. Many of you might remember Kamble and his passion for dance, which has impressed many in the past. Now, his fantastic dance moves combined with the famous ‘Kaavaalaa’ hook step have gone viral on the internet, spreading like wildfire.

In this video, the dancing cop can be seen accompanied by choreographer Shreya Singh, showing off their super energetic dance moves on ‘Kaavaalaa’ song. The Mumbai cop can be seen matching tough steps very easily with the choreographer and that too without missing the expression. Their amazing dance moves and spot-on expressions will surely captivate you and leave you wanting to join in on the fun.

Since being shared, the captivating video has garnered over 2.7 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also prompted netizens to share their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users praised Kamble for his amazing dance moves, while others said that they are watching the video on loop.

‘OMG! Watching it on loop,’ posted an individual.

Another added, ‘Wow, sir! What a dance style.’

‘Mind-blowing Amol Kamble sir ji,’ expressed a third.

A fourth shared, ‘Outstanding performance, bhaijaan (brother).’

‘Wow! Very beautiful dance,’ wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, ‘What a move!’

Tamannaah Bhatia’s incredibly stylish dance moves in the song ‘Kaavaalaa’ from the movie ‘Jailer’ have captivated the internet. With her curly hair and a catchy hook step, the track has sparked a trend on social media. The first single from Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Jailer,’ titled ‘Kaavaalaa,’ was revealed on July 6th.

Jailer is making every day look like a grand celebration at the Box Office for Rajinikanth’s fans. It has now become the second-biggest Tamil film of all time, a record that it was expected to create in no time. The Nelson directorial has entered the coveted Rs 500 crore club at the worldwide Box Office and has joined Thalaivar in occupying the top two positions on the list of biggest Tamil films of all time. Jailer is running at Rs 279.15 crore after 11 days at the Box Office in India and the rest of the Rs 220.85 crore have come from the overseas market. The film’s performance is solid at the US Box Office and the Gulf countries where it’s creating a new record every second day.

