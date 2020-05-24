Mumbai: With seemingly no end to the Covid-19 crisis, our frontline staff are sacrificing it all to serve the nation, and are at the most risk of getting infected. One such police officer in Mumbai, who contracted Covid-19 while on duty, was given a hero’s welcome after he defeated the virus and returned home. Also Read - 'Welcome Back, Hero': Maharashtra DGIPR Hails 29-Year-Old Corona Warrior Who Conquered COVID-19 And Resumed Duty With Mumbai Police

On Saturday, Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Pawar received a warm welcome from his neighbours when he returned home. People clapped, cheered and showered flower petals on the official as he arrived after completely recovering from the infection.

The neighbors can also be heard raising slogans of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

As per an ANI report, Inspector Kiran Pawar, posted at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station was admitted to SevenHills Hospital in the city and was discharged on May 23, Saturday.

The video of the welcome was shared by ANI with the caption, ””Maharashtra: Flowers were showered upon Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Pawar, by neighbours in Mumbai today, as he arrived to his native place after completely recovering from #COVID19.”

Watch it here:

#WATCH Maharashtra: Flowers were showered upon Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Pawar, by neighbourers in Mumbai today, as he arrived to his native place after completely recovering from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/RgzGFT0NxE — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

The video has gone viral on social media, with netizens applauding the police officer for his service.

The total number of positive cases among the Maharashtra Police personnel on Friday climbed to 1,666.

As per the update provided by the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has a total of 44,582 COVID-19 cases of which, 12,583 patients have been cured/discharged while 1,517 patients have died due to the deadly virus.

(With ANI inputs)