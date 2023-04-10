Home

Viral

Mumbai Cops Clicked Riding Two-Wheeler Without Helmets, Department Responds

Mumbai Cops Clicked Riding Two-Wheeler Without Helmets, Department Responds

Rules are same for everyone.

The Police department have acknowledged the complaint.

Viral News: Rules are meant to be followed and this applies to every citizen without any exception. But what would one do if the law keepers themselves flout rules? Two Mumbai Police officials have been photographed riding a two-wheeler and neither the rider nor the pillion is wearing a helmet.

The image has been shared by a social media user on Twitter with the name and handle Rahul Barman @RahulB__007 with the caption, “MH01ED0659 What if we travel like this ?? Isn’t this a traffic rule violation ? @MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis”.

You may like to read

MH01ED0659

What if we travel like this ?? Isn’t this a traffic rule violation ?@MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/DcNaCHo7E7 — Rahul Barman (@RahulB__007) April 8, 2023

The user has also tagged Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Mumbai Police @MumbaiPolice responded to the tweet, “@DrRudrayadav01 We are forwarding it to traffic branch. @MTPHereToHelp”.

We are forwarding it to traffic branch. @MTPHereToHelp — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2023

मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police @MumbaiPolice Replying to @RahulB__007, “@MTPHereToHelp”.

Mumbai Traffic Police @MTPHereToHelp Replying to @RahulB__007, “We have shared this with a senior official of the Matunga traffic division for necessary stern actions.”

We have shared this with a senior official of the Matunga traffic division for necessary stern actions. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 8, 2023

The complainant Rahul Barman @RahulB__007 acknowledged the tweet by Mumbai Traffic Police @MTPHereToHelp, “Thank you sir♥️”.

Thank you sir♥️ — Rahul Barman (@RahulB__007) April 8, 2023

This story would be followed up as and when further details would be available.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.