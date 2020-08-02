New Delhi: Mumbai and its civic body become the first in India to introduce female figures on the traffic signals and signs, symbolising a coming-of-age event in the chronicles of gender parity. Also Read - Maharashtra COVID Update: 9601 Fresh Cases, 322 Deaths in 24 Hours; Total Tally 431719, Toll 15316

Reports said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is changing the signs at 13 junctions on Cadell Road in Mumbai's Dadar and Mahim. The Siddhivinayak Temple, Mahim Dargah, Mahin Church, BR Ambedkar's memorial are situation on this stretch of road.

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted the photo of the new signs and signals, making them viral on the social media platform.

If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too! pic.twitter.com/8X0vJR8hvQ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020

With this initiative, Mumbai becomes the first Indian city to join the league of several cities in Germany, the Netherlands, Australia who have traffic light women in the crossings.