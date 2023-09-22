Home

WATCH: Mumbai Girl’s Sizzling Belly Dance On Local Train Sparks Controversy, Video Viral

The viral video showed the young woman performing a sizzling belly dance aboard a Mumbai local train while grooving to a catchy tune.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: While the Delhi Metro has become infamous various controversial acts by commuters including but not limited to dancing among others, now a similar incident has been reported aboard a local train in Mumbai featuring a young girl performing a belly dance inside a compartment of a running locomotive.

The video which has gone viral on social media platforms showed the ,young woman performing a belly dance aboard a Mumbai local train while grooving to a catchy tune. The clip quickly went viral and has sparked a debate among netizens with some lauding the girl for her dancing talent while other termed it as “indecent” act done in public space.

Entertainment Now Belly Dancing inside Mumbai Local Train. It seems #MumbaiLocal Trains are the most happening place..to showcase talent. Locations seems to be @Central_Railway between Sandhurst Road & Masjid stations.@drmmumbaicr @RailMinIndia @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/LI1vFchnHw — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) September 19, 2023

The video was reported shot aboard suburban section of Central Railways, between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Sandhurst Road stations, however, the exact date and location could not be confirmed.

While some users saw no harm in the girl dancing aboard the train, others demanded strict action against her and even chastised the authorities for failing to maintain decorum in public spaces.

Here are some user responses to the girl’s viral dance shared on X (formerly Twitter):

“Anything for Likes and Subscribers. She should be counselled and people behind this video if any to be booked,” a user wrote.

“Police cannot be in each compartment to stop this. It’s the people who have to ensure that they come together to stop this. There will also be some who will support it by saying she’s not causing anyone any harm. Authorities will catch her but she will be let go with a warning,” another user commented.

“If they come in Virar or Kalyan train, 100 sqft of space will get empty instantly,” a third user quipped.

Other users lauded the girl’s talent for dancing and questioned why she was being reprimanded for performing a belly dance on the train when the same is accepted in public events and films. Citing freedom of expression, some users also questioned why some people act as self-appointed guardians of culture and religion.

Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Central Railways Mumbai division took cognizance after the video went viral and urged commuters to avoid such activities and stunts during train travel. The DRM stressed that trains are a means of public transport and are not meant for such activities.

