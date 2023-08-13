Home

Watch: Mumbai Indians Shares Video of Cop’s Bowling Skills, Internet Showers Praise

Mumbai Indians shared a video showcasing the policeman, identified as Durjan Harsani, confidently claiming the wicket of a batsman during a practice session.

A cop's bowling skills have impressed the internet. | Photo: mumbai indians Twitter

In India, cricket is considered a religion, and people here have a deep love for the sport. From gully cricket to state-level matches, individuals of all ages enjoy playing this gentleman’s game. We have all grown up playing cricket; however, as time passed and responsibilities grew, the game gradually took a backseat as we became occupied with earning our livelihoods. Nevertheless, whenever an opportunity arises to hold the bat once again, the cherished memories come rushing back. A recent viral video of a police officer perfectly illustrates this sentiment.

What The Video Show?

Mumbai Indians recently shared a video clip of a policeman and praised his exceptional bowling skills. The IPL franchise took to its official Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) page and shared a video showcasing policeman, identified as Durjan Harsani, confidently claiming the wicket of a batsman during a practice session.

Watch Cop’s Exceptional Bowling Skills Here

The cop’s video was recorded at a cricket academy in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. Mumbai Indians captioned the video, “Hello 100, we’d like to report a case of fiery pace”.

Since being share the clip has garnered over 485k views and tons of reactions. Most of the netizens were impressed with Harsani’s bowling skills, while others requested the franchise to give him a chance in its playing 11.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“with due credit to bowler, please fire the batting coach of this academy,” a Twitter user commented.

“Give him a chance,” the second user stated.

“Scouting team never off duty?,” said another.

“Considering cricket isn’t his main occupation, his bowling action looks quite impressive,” commented a Twitter user.

“Tbh, not that good bowling, either it’s for reel or Batsman is a new. My friend would have hit every single of them..,” a user stated.

“Ask him to bowl like this when the batter is DIG or SP’s son… tab maanoo,” a user joked.

India Vs WI 4th T20I Match

Talking about the recent 4th T20I Match, India beat the West Indies by 9 wickets. On Saturday, India squared the five-match T20 International series against West Indies, winning the fourth match by nine wickets. Opting to bat first, West Indies managed to score 178 for 8. This was achieved with the help of a fifty from Shimron Hetmyer (61), a rapid 45 off 29 balls by Shai Hope, and a late impactful contribution of 15 not out from Odean Smith.

India, in response, chased down the target in just 17 overs with a dominant performance. Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten at 84, and Shubman Gill scored 77, combining for a colossal 165-run opening partnership that paved the way for the victory. Prior to this, Arshdeep Singh claimed 3 wickets for 38 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav secured 2 wickets for 26 runs, playing a significant role in restricting West Indies’ total. It’s worth noting that India had previously won the third T20I to keep their series hopes alive. Romario Shepherd was responsible for taking the wicket of Gill in the match.

