Mumbai local fight caught on camera, one passenger falls off moving train

A row over standing space at the train door broke out between two passengers, according to reports, between Grant Road and Mumbai Central railway stations. It quickly became a physical fight, and one passenger tumbled out of a moving train carriage as tempers flared up.

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A fight broke out inside a Mumbai local. Image Credit: @indrajeet8080/X

Two passengers on a Mumbai local train got into a fight that turned dangerous when one of them fell out of the moving train during the ensuing scuffle. The incident, caught on camera, happened on a Churchgate-Virar fast local on Friday night, November 6.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 10:30 pm when the train was travelling between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations. The argument reportedly started over standing space near the compartment’s doorway and soon escalated into a physical altercation.

What did the video reveal?

In the video, the two passengers can be seen exchanging punches inside the moving train. Midway through the fight, one man appears to step back in an attempt to avoid a hit. He then loses his footing and falls out of the train near Mumbai Central station.

A fight broke out between passengers on a Churchgat- Virar local train on over standing near the train door…During the scuffle, one passenger fell off the train between Grant Road-Mumbai Central

#Mumbai

@WesternRly

@RailwaySeva https://t.co/eyhMMf1cAh — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) November 7, 2026

A major tragedy was averted because the train was moving at a slow speed near Mumbai Central station. According to reports, the passenger survived the fall and did not suffer severe injuries.

The incident has once again brought attention to passenger safety aboard Mumbai’s suburban railway network, where commuters frequently travel in crowded compartments, with many standing near train entrances.

22-year-old stabbed to death inside local train

A similar incident took place in June this year when a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a Mumbai local train after an argument over an open coach door during torrential monsoon rains.

The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, was travelling in the first-class compartment of the Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train when he got into a heated verbal exchange with a fellow passenger over the question of whether the coach door should stay closed or open during the heavy downpour outside.

The argument escalated quickly into a serious situation when an unidentified attacker pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Mayank in the stomach, leaving him seriously injured. The train reached Borivali station at 11:04 PM, where the accused managed to flee into the crowd even before the train came to a complete halt. The accused has now been arrested. He has been identified as Roshan Suvarna (30).

Man stabbed at railway station

Another stabbing incident has been reported in Mumbai, days after the fatal murder of a 22-year-old passenger aboard a Churchgate-Nalasopara local train. A 35-year-old man was allegedly chased and stabbed near Mahim railway station following a minor altercation that began with an accidental push. The victim, identified as Naveen Prasanna, a resident of Qureshi Mahal Compound on Pitambar Lane in Mahim, works as an office boy for a private company in Lower Parel.