Mumbai: On February 1, Mumbai's suburban railway system resumed its services after a 10-month closure, bringing relief to millions of Mumbaikars. Often described as the 'lifeline of the city', train services were suspended on the midnight of March 22 last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. After a period of 11 months, the general public was allowed to travel by local trains during non-peak hours from Monday.
As the trains got back on track, a viral image has captured the significance that local trains hold for lakhs of Mumbai residents. In the picture, a man can be seen bowing down before a Mumbai local train before boarding it after 11 months of closure, in a gesture of respect.
The picture went viral after user, Himanshu Parmar (@Madan_Chikna), shared it on Twitter, with the caption, "A click that touched my heart, a commuter worshipping Mumbai Local before boarding after 11 months."
Anand Mahindra also retweeted the picture and and wrote: “The soul of India… I pray we never lose it…”
The photo has gone viral across social media platforms, turning people emotional and moved at the young man’s gesture. “This is what Indian culture is. Indian culture shows gratitude for each and every particle of this universe,” a user said. Another commented, ‘For millions of people, Mumbai local is the medium of their basic needs. anyone who has been or knows Mumbai will agree to this.’
The only time trains had been suspended before this was in 1974 when a trade union strike resulted in trains getting cancelled for 20 days.
Around 26 lakh passengers boarded Mumbai local trains on Monday as services resumed. Passengers can travel on the trains till 7 am from the start of the first local train. Later, they can avail of the service from 12 noon till 4 pm, and then post 9 pm will the end of the service. Railway authorities have requested travelers to follow the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 during the travel.