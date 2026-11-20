Mumbai local video: Woman seen trying to enter motorman’s cabin, CCTV check finds no such incident | Viral

The viral clip shows her holding the cabin door handle, apparently leaning backwards, as she tries to enter the restricted area.

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The video shows the woman clinging to the cabin door handle, apparently leaning backwards, as she tries to enter a restricted area. Image Credit: @sirajnoorani/X

A clip circulating on social media appears to show a woman trying to get into the motorman’s cabin of a Mumbai local train. The Railways says it has no record of any such incident at Goregaon station, where people first thought it happened.

The video shows the woman clinging to the cabin door handle, apparently leaning backwards, as she tries to enter a restricted area. Passengers are barred from the motorman’s cabin.

According to several social media users the woman seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. However, India.com could not independently verify the claim or establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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After a complaint came in on Instagram on November 16, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) replied that it had been told about a woman standing outside the motorman’s cabin of a local train at Goregaon railway station.

Railways reacted to the video

After a complaint came in on Instagram on November 16, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) replied that it had been told about a woman standing outside the motorman’s cabin of a local train at Goregaon railway station.

Following the complaint, Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhash Yadav and Head Constable Vinayak Kore coordinated with the station master and the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Goregaon to verify the incident.

High-Voltage Drama at #Mumbai’s #Goregaon Railway Station: Intoxicated Woman Tries to Force Her Way into Motorman’s Cabin A viral video showing an apparently intoxicated young woman creating a scene at Mumbai’s Goregaon Railway Station has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. In the footage, a woman appearing to be in her late teens or early twenties, dressed in a skirt and high heels, is seen standing near the door of the motorman’s cabin. She holds the door handle with both hands, bends her upper body backwards, and makes unusual movements while allegedly attempting to force her way inside the restricted cabin. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 18, 2026

However, officials said no such incident had been reported at the station. Neither the motorman nor the guard had filed a complaint with the station master’s office, the RPF said.

The railway authorities also sought information from the mid-shift and night-shift staff, but none of them was aware of the incident.

Officials also went through CCTV footage from platforms 1 and 2, on both the north and south sides, and found nothing matching the video. The RPF said it could not tell which station the clip was shot at.

Internet reactions

The video went viral on social media. One of the users wrote “Aaj train didi chalayegi” while another wrote, “mahila shakti”.

Another user joked, “That Loco pilot is her boyfriend.” Meanwhile, a fourth user wrote, “Scary… Dangerous”.