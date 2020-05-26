Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old man in Mumbai allegedly assaulted his wife just because he didn’t like the taste of khichdi she cooked. As per an HT report, Abhijeet Sonkule got angry after his wife Jyoti served him ‘tasteless’ khichdi and beat her up with a rolling pin, leaving her bleeding profusely. Also Read - Chilling Murder! After Failed Attempt With Russell's Viper, Kerala Man Hires Cobra to Kill Wife; Arrested

Soon after eating the khichdi, Sonkule stormed into the kitchen picked up the rolling ping, and assaulted Jyoti on the nose, stomach, and back. After she started bleeding, she screamed for help while Abhijeet threatened her saying that he would kill her. Also Read - Lockdown Vadodara: Man Breaks Wife’s Spine For Losing Online Ludo Game, Tenders Apology Later

Hearing her cries, her neighbors rescued her and took her to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu for treatment. Meanwhile, Sonkule has now been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Andheri Police are investigating the matter.

In a police statement, Jyoti said that this wasn’t the first time that Sonkule had fought with her over a trivial issue. The couple had been married since December 2017. While Abhijeet works as a manager at a private firm, Jyoti is a clerk.