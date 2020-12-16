In an incident straight out of a movie scene, a man in Mumbai lost his two-wheeler after a buyer fled with his bike on the pretext of a test drive. The victim was an engineering student, a resident of Mumbai’s Vasai, who wanted to sell his two-wheeler, and posted an ad about it on an online platform, Times of India reported. Little did he know, that he would up losing his bike. Also Read - Mumbai Bans New Year Celebrations Beyond 11.30 PM to Contain COVID-19 Spread

After he posted the ad, two people showed interest in buying the vehicle and approached him. As discussed, the two prospective buyers met him in Vasai on Saturday, following which they asked for a test drive on the bike.

Without doubting the buyer's intentions, he gave away the keys of his vehicle to the duo. The duo took the keys, sat on the bike and drove away, never to return.

Meanwhile, the victim has filed a complaint at Manickpur police station and the police are looking at CCTV images of the suspects to nab them.