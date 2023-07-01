Home

Viral Video: Mumbai Man Hangs Outside Overcrowded Local Train, Internet Says ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’

Viral Video: This man's video is a testimony to how people compromise their safety when they are on the go.

Man risks life, boards overcrowded Mumbai local train. | Photo : Instagram @ViralBhayani

Mumbai city is known for its hustle and bustle, and its lifeline is the local trains, through which lakhs of people commute daily. Mumbai’s local trains are one of the major modes of transportation in the city, but during peak hours, it is very difficult to board a train as they are always overcrowded with officegoers and students.

In a recent video, a man can be seen trying to board an already crowded compartment of a local train. Other passengers can be seen hanging from the train’s doors, while the man grabs the upper part of the entry door and keeps pushing and shouting at others to make space. The train speeds up, and the man is seen hanging and trying to pull others inside.

Watch How The Man Risked His Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video clip was shared on Instagram by a page named “Viral Bhayani” with the caption, “Itni jaldi nahi karni chahiye” (Don’t be in such a hurry).

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 1 million views and received more than 35,000 likes. Many Instagram users expressed sympathy for the officegoers and stated that this is an everyday struggle at Mumbai stations, while others commented on how dangerous it is to travel like this.

Here Are Some Comments

“This is an everyday struggle for common men to reach on time to earn livelihood. All are not so well off to take cab or car,” an insta user wrote.

“My heart was beating faster as the train got faster, I thought ye kisi khambe se takkar na khae,” another user commented.

“Omg why this government dont do anything about this train travelling many people lost there families,’ a user showed concerns.

“oh God. Don’t do this brother. Khatron k khilari mt bano pls,” wrote another.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.