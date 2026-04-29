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Mumbai man sets road on fire to shoot filmy reel on birthday; police takes action | Watch viral video

Mumbai man sets road on fire to shoot filmy reel on birthday; police takes action | Watch viral video

Viral video: A man from Mumbai goes all filmy to shoot a reel on his birthday by setting a part of the road on fire. Scroll down to watch it.

(Image: Screengrabs from X)

Viral post: People wait for one whole year and remain quite excited to celebrate their birthdays. When some celebrate it by visiting their favourite places, others mark this day by shopping, eating, and meeting their loved ones. However, a video from Mumbai has gone viral on social media, which highlights how one should not celebrate their birthday. The clip features a man dressed in white-coloured clothes, lighting his cigarette and then later using the matchstick to ignite the petrol on the road.

Within seconds, the flame takes the shape of the number ’33’ to mark his age. The police personnel soon investigated the matter and took the man in custody under Sections 287 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. You can check the viral video here.

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What’s the viral post about?

The viral video features a man lighting his cigarette and then using a matchstick to ignite the petrol on the road, which takes the shape of the number ’33’. Furthermore, he casually goes back and moves toward his car. The video soon became the talk of the town and spread like wildfire on social media. Later, an FIR was registered at the Goregaon Police Station. The investigation led to the man’s arrest. Subsequently, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Viral video

Mumbai man draws 33 on road with petrol and set the letter 33 on fire on road just for a birthday reel… then gets arrested when the video goes mega-viral! #Mumbai #ViralReel #DesiContent pic.twitter.com/b2GB3sHOsv — News Tiger (@NewsTigerGlobal) April 28, 2026

Social media reactions

The video soon became popular across different social media platforms like Instagram, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter).

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One user shared it on X with the caption, “Reckless Birthday Stunt Sparks Outrage in #Mumbai In Goregaon West, a car dealer from Jogeshwari allegedly poured petrol on the MMRDA road outside Sunteck City 4th Avenue and set it on fire while filming a birthday reel. The dangerous act damaged the road surface at 4 spots.”

Reckless Birthday Stunt Sparks Outrage in #Mumbai In Goregaon West, a car dealer from Jogeshwari allegedly poured petrol on the MMRDA road outside Sunteck City 4th Avenue and set it on fire while filming a birthday reel. The dangerous act damaged the road surface at 4 spots.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/OqgB8lt1fL — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 27, 2026

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