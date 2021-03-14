Mumbai: A video of a man getting aggressive and threating a woman for feeding stray dogs is going viral on the social media platforms. The video shared by an Instagram user named Ted The Stoner, shows a man from Yogi Nagar in Mumbai’s Borivali area getting aggressive with animal feeders over feeding a couple of stray dogs. Also Read - UP Man Who Approached Police to Help Him Find a Bride, Receives Invitation to Mumbai from Salman Khan

The viral video begins with a woman saying the man, "You are not supposed to hit the anima", to which the man wearing blue t-shirt and shorts argues saying, "I know what I'm supposed to do, you're not supposed to teach me, okay? Do whatever you want to do, don't teach me. Don't talk me to my watchman or myself. Get lost. Don't talk to us."

Meanwhile, when the women (animal feeders) say that the helpless dogs are being beaten up the watchman, the man replied saying if the stray dogs seem so helpless to you take them to your building and do whatever you want. In the next few seconds of the video, one of the woman could be heard asking the man in Hindi if he beats up his children too, this made the man even more aggressive and he started saying, "Don't compare my kids with your stray dogs. Mind your language. There is a difference between a dog and a human being." And when the woman says, "You're wrong", the man walks towards her and says, "You're wrong. Don't. I'll slap you."

Watch the video here:

In the last few seconds of the video, the man can be seen threatening his watchman. He says, “If any dog is spotted in my building and you don’t hit them with sticks, I’ll not spare you.”

The video has garnered over 980K views and is being widely shared over social media platforms. It has also enraged animal lovers as many slammed the man for his behaviour towards the women as well as his attitude towards the stray dogs. While one user commented, “Dude is threatening to slap the woman, expecting him to show empathy towards strays is far fetched,” another wrote, “And people tie dogs not them!”