‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’: Loco pilot stops local train for elderly woman; internet can’t stop praising the city | Watch viral video

The elderly woman is seen taking staggering steps toward the local Mumbai train as the train starts to move from the platform. Scroll down to see what the loco pilot does.

Viral news: When people are losing compassion toward elderly people, a video has gone viral, which shows a Mumbai local slowing down as an elderly woman increases her pace. The woman is seen taking staggering steps toward the local Mumbai train as the train starts to move from the platform. The clip shows how the train’s loco pilot sees the woman increasing her pace, and then the train comes to a halt so that she can get inside. You can watch the viral video here.

Loco pilot stops Mumbai local for elderly woman

According to the viral video, a Mumbai local train leaves from the platform. During this time, an elderly woman is seen moving toward the train at an increased pace. She’s clearly seen walking toward the train in anticipation of not missing it. As a result, the loco pilot notices the woman’s trouble and halts the train on the platform. This leads to the woman getting on the local train easily.

The video has struck a chord online as people can’t stop praising the action of the train’s driver. The claims of the video aren’t confirmed. However, many users in the comment section shared that similar instances have happened to them and their close ones at Mumbai’s stations.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Om Tripathi (@life_is_trains)

The video was shared by Om Tripathi under the username life_is_trains with the caption, “Humanity still exists,” and has grabbed over 1.3 million views and nearly 111,000 likes. The video sends a positive message about humanity as the loco pilot brings the train to a halt for the elderly woman.

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have shared heartwarming reactions to the positive video. One user commented, “Mumbai local Loco pilots are amazing always. Personally witnessed this”, and another user wrote, “same happened with me once….so so happy i am living in Mumbai.”

The third user said, “Mumbai meri jaan,” and another stated, “This is the most common thing in Mumbai.. Huge respect to Pilots.”

One more user shared his experience and mentioned, “Same thing happened with me, I was running to catch the AC train and driver saw me. So he kept the doors open.”

