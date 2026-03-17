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Mumbais plumber earns Rs 18 lakh annually! With mans Hyundai Creta, house, farmland, netizens get envious

Mumbai’s plumber earns Rs 18 lakh annually! With man’s Hyundai Creta, house, farmland, netizens get ‘envious’

A Reddit post goes viral as a plumber revealed that he earns a handsome amount of Rs. 18 lakh as a plumber. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

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Viral News: When people remain worried about their jobs getting outdated in the upcoming times with an increase in AI, a Reddit post has gone viral. It features a conversation between a man in Mumbai and a plumber about his yearly earnings. The plumber’s response leaves him stunned, as he says that he earns around Rs. 18 lakh a year, on average. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral Reddit post has taken the internet users by surprise. It features how a man from Mumbai, after striking up a conversation with the society’s plumber in his township, understood the hefty amount he was making. The plumber was working on his society’s pipe fix when they both started getting indulged in talking about his work as a plumber.

The Mumbai man also shared that the plumber handled the work in townships like Mira Road, Borivali, and Kandivali. After asking him about the general earnings he makes in a year, the man gets surprised after knowing that the plumber was making Rs. 18,00,000 on an annual basis.

However, he did not just trust him blindly and soon got to know that he actually owns a Hyundai Creta (2023 model), has a house in the village, and has purchased farmland.

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The viral post has sparked a debate about the job market, as people these days, even after having immense degrees, are losing their jobs at the hands of growing artificial intelligence.

Viral post

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “If you think plumbers are making a lot of money in Mumbai, you should check out what they earn in the US and Australia!”, and another wrote, “Reading this post while going to the office in a crowded train.”

The third comment read, “Insane, but I know because they charge min 500 for even just one hour of work and anything is extra depending on task at hand! I don’t even earn 1/3 of that plumber, feeling envious and with AI , I don’t even know after 10 years, my job position will even exist…”

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