The police forces in our country are getting more and more creative as each COVID-19 lockdown day goes by. We have seen a good number of heart-warming videos and messages from them, and on Thursday, the Mumbai Police to treat people to something else altogether.
They decided to post memes of popular rock bands, terming them as ‘safety tunes’ and urging citizens to stay indoors during the COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - Vatsal Sheth And Ishita Dutta on Creating Short Film During COVID-19 Lockdown
The city police, in the past, have adopted unique ways to appeal to citizens to follow the lockdown, which has been in place since March. Also Read - Having Problems With Two Kids at Home? Think of This Costa Rican Family Self-isolating With 31 Children
The tweet posted on the Twitter account of Mumbai Police showed memes of popular rock bands such as U2, Backstreet Boys, Oasis and Linkin Park.
Using names of these bands cleverly, the police advised citizens to “U2” stay home, not loiter in “backstreet boys”, home is an “oasis” and don’t visit “Linkin park”.
The post garnered praise from Twitteraties, who appreciated the police for their taste in music.
The city police’s Twitter handle recently crossed the five million followers mark.