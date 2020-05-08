The police forces in our country are getting more and more creative as each COVID-19 lockdown day goes by. We have seen a good number of heart-warming videos and messages from them, and on Thursday, the Mumbai Police to treat people to something else altogether. Also Read - Guess The Gibberish Filter Has Everyone Hooked, Creator Shares Story Behind Its Creation

They decided to post memes of popular rock bands, terming them as 'safety tunes' and urging citizens to stay indoors during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The city police, in the past, have adopted unique ways to appeal to citizens to follow the lockdown, which has been in place since March.

The tweet posted on the Twitter account of Mumbai Police showed memes of popular rock bands such as U2, Backstreet Boys, Oasis and Linkin Park.

Stay indoors, for we are on the streets, playing your favourite safety tunes with our ‘Band-o-bast’. #LockdownPerformance #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/ejPW0Ofbfw — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 7, 2020

Using names of these bands cleverly, the police advised citizens to “U2” stay home, not loiter in “backstreet boys”, home is an “oasis” and don’t visit “Linkin park”.

The post garnered praise from Twitteraties, who appreciated the police for their taste in music.

Huge respect to the person/group of people managing this account and showing his/their creativity even in this tough situation!!

Kudos to the team guys.

More recognition to you all.@MumbaiPolice @OfficeofUT — Rishabh 🇮🇳 (@Rishabh4593) May 7, 2020

You always amaze with something 😍 new.. it’s a pride to b a Mumbaikar and to be safe with Mumbai police 🙏 — roshan bangera (@roshbangera32) May 7, 2020

Who is handling your social media? Who? Incredible work. BRO is the only other government body with such wit and that’s made a mark. Kudos to you too. Hopefully we’ll see a compilation soon. — Urmi Sahni (@urmisahni) May 7, 2020

The city police’s Twitter handle recently crossed the five million followers mark.