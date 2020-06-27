Breaking its own sassy record of quirky COVID-19 awareness campaign, Mumbai Police amped up the coolness qoutient with their latest tweet on Liverpool’s historic win in 30 years. The soccer team was declared champions of English Premier League recently after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 which ended the Reds’ 30-year-long wait for their 19th Premier League title. Also Read - CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mabouya Constrictors T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST June 27

Taking a dig at their famous “You’ll never walk alone,” Mumbai Police asserted a contrary notion establishing that it was the need to the hour amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Maintaining the need for social distancing, Mumbai Police shared a poster in Liverpool’s signature colour ‘red’, that carried the cheeky advice, “You’ll never walk alone except for now so that we don’t have to wait 30 years to win against coronavirus.” The post was captioned, “‘Man-datory’ 6 feet distancing to be followed so that your ‘City’ can win this ‘clash’ against COVID-19. #PremierSafety (sic)” Also Read - Kartarpur Corridor Reopening: Pakistan Wants to Open From June 29, Only Two Days Notice? Says India

The alarming increase in coronavirus cases in Mumbai has made it the COVID-19 hotspot capital of India with the total number of cases at 72,287 and the death toll being 4,177. The city harbours over 200 municipal markets including 16 private markets.

However, shopkeepers will have to take adequate precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a circular issued on Wednesday. Shopkeepers have assured to arrange for masks, gloves, sanitisers and check body temperature of each person and even hire private security guards for crowd control if required, the circular stated.