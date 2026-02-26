Home

Viral

Mumbai Police joins Punch, viral baby monkey trend to spread awareness for 112 helpline

Mumbai Police joins ‘Punch, viral baby monkey’ trend to spread awareness for 112 helpline

Viral post: The Mumbai Police also joins the 'Punch' monkey trend to spread awareness about the helpline number 112

Image: Instagram @mumbaipolice

Viral News: The fever of the ‘Punch’ monkey is still not over. With everyone sympathising with the little creature’s condition, it has also emerged as the most recent internet trend. After the Delhi Police, the Mumbai Police have also hopped on the trend to raise awareness among the citizens. You can check the viral post here.

Who is Punch?

Social media is flooded with posts of the ‘Punch’ monkey. The story is such that the monkey lost his mother when he was just a baby. Since then, he has been left depressed, as other peers weren’t welcoming toward him. As a result, he was given a brown-coloured soft toy, an orangutan, by the caretakers of the zoo.

Punch’s pictures and videos with the soft toy soon became viral on social media. The story of the little animal touched millions of hearts worldwide.

However, it has also become a trend now, as many brands and organisations are hopping onto associating themselves with ‘Punch’. Some days ago, Delhi police shared a post, stating, “You can count on us.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Now, the Mumbai Police has also shared their take on the viral trend.

Mumbai Police joins the trend with ‘Punch monkey’

The post of the Mumbai Police has struck a chord online as it features the monkey in four slides. The first three slides don’t have the viral brown-coloured soft toy and have a text overlay, written as “Bura Mat Dekho,” “Bura Mat Suno,” and “Bura Mat Kaho”, giving the message to not look at bad things happening, not listen to bad words, and to not speak ill.

The fourth slide of the post featured the monkey with his soft toy and read, “Bura Mat Karo,” meaning “Don’t do bad.”

The hashtags used in the post were #JustPunchIn112 and #WiseMonkeyAdvise, highlighting the helpline number 112 in case of an emergency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

The Mumbai Police shared the post on Instagram with the caption, “Be wise, report vice.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Best one yet,” and another wrote, “This is so cute. I love Mumbai police. So proud that it is one of the safest cities for women. Gratitude to each one of you.”

The third comment read, “Omg… this is the baby monkey that was rejected by its mother and given a stuffed toy for comfort. That image is heartbreaking.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.