Home

Viral

Mumbai Police’s Spider-Man Post Sparks Debate On Piracy

Mumbai Police’s Spider-Man Post Sparks Debate On Piracy

The video used a clip from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The video has garnered more than 4,000 likes from users.

Law enforcement agencies are going the extra mile these days to make the public aware about road safety. In this regard, Mumbai Police has mastered the game of taking a creative approach to reach the people. On Monday, it shared a clip from the latest Spider-Man movie to send out a message about the hazards of too many commuters on a single two-wheeler. The video, and its unusual approach, has gone viral and become the talk of the town.

The video used a clip from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and which displayed Marvel comics villain Spot. It shows ‘Spot’ talking to a family of four riding on one bike. He can be heard saying to the commuters, “That’s very dangerous”.

You may like to read

Sharing the funny and informative clip on Instagram, the Mumbai Police wrote, “No matter which multi-verse you are in, safety is always the canon. #SlingingIntoSafety #AcrossTheRiderVerse #SafetyIsCannon”.

Trending Now

The clip has garnered more than 4,000 likes from users. The internet is divided over Mumbai Police using a video clip of the movie.

A user commented, “Mumbai police is also using pirated video clips of the movie and they say pirated movies download is crime”.

Another took a dig at the Mumbai Police saying, “Nice message there though using piracy material is legal now.”

On the other hand, many heaped praises on the admin as they found the video funny and creative. “This admin is on the next level,” an individual remarked.

“For everyone who is commenting about media piracy, they have literally given Video Credits to Sony Pictures (it’s in the bottom left corner). In fact, Sony Pictures have themselves commented under this post as well,” a comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hit the theatres in India on June 1. The film features Pavitr Prabhakar, an Indian avatar of Spider-Man who lives in Mumbattan, a blend of Mumbai and Manhattan.

Mumbai Police has earned praise from the public several times for their spot-on social media posts. Last year, on the occasion of Dussehra, the department grabbed the attention of many users after it shared a witty post related to Ravana to address various issues concerning road safety.

In the video, a man can be seen dressed up as Ravana. He talks about the importance of wearing a helmet to avoid accidents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)



“Spare a thought for your safety, for you don’t have ten heads to spare. Have a happy and safe Dussehra,” read the caption of the video.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES