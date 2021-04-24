Mumbai Police, which is probably the best police force in India at its social media game, is winning hearts again with a sweet gesture for a responsible Mumbaikar. After its hilarious series on memes on wearing masks, Mumbai Police has once again won the hearts of netizens. Also Read - Tum Jiyo Hazaro Saal: Doctors Celebrate COVID Patient's Birthday at Gujarat Hospital. Watch Viral Video

A Twitter user shared that the police sent her a cake as she refused to go out with her friends to celebrate her birthday amid the second wave of coronavirus. She also thank Mumbai Police in her post and explained the series of events. "Thank you @MumbaiPolice for making my day," Samata Patil tweeted.

Mumbai Police had tweeted asking a Mumbaikar who wanted to meet his friend to stay home. Samata replied to the tweet saying her friends were asking for a birthday party but she told them she can't as there's a lockdown-like situation and advised her friends to stay home and stay safe.

Mumbai Police DMed Samata and wished her a happy birthday. The police asked for her details and address saying they would like to speak to her “as a mark of appreciation” for her “responsible behaviour”.

And then Samata received a delicious looking chocolate cake that said ‘Responsible Citizen’.

Mumbai police quote tweeted her saying, “Your ‘safe’ celebration today will surely help the city bring in a ‘happy’ tomorrow. We wish you a happy birthday once again!”

Just a small token of our appreciation for you being a responsible citizen & staying home on your special day , @samysays Your ‘safe’ celebration today will surely help the city bring in a ‘happy’ tomorrow. We wish you a happy birthday once again!#TakingOnCorona #StayHome https://t.co/PlifSoo2Rs pic.twitter.com/pcnSjTmqNf — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

This thoughtful gesture by Mumbai Police received a lot of praise on Twitter. Here’s how netizen’s reacted: