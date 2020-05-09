Mumbai police force might have lost three of its personnels to the fight against COVID-19 but it is working tirelessly on the frontline day and night to ensure that people stay inside amid the pandemic and help curb the spread of coronavirus. While earlier they spread lockdown awareness through memes on popular rock bands such as U2, Backstreet Boys, Oasis and Linkin Park, recently it took help of Chemistry school book to lay out a puzzle for the netizens. Also Read - 'Not Suffering From Any Disease', Amit Shah Refutes Rumours About His Ill-Health

Taking to his Twitter handle, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Shri Param Bir Singh went all quirky as he shared the picture of a Periodic Table that carried atomic numbers of gases. He then tweeted, "Solve for: 16,73, 39, 53, 7 Now follow it. #ElementsAgainstCorona #TakingOnCorona (sic)." The message decoded is "stay in".

Next, the Mumbai Police even tweeted Elon Musk’s son’s name and asked netizens, “*Æ b 8 (House building) Crack this #lockdown mandate. #AMaskDecode (sic).”

The city police, in the past, have adopted unique ways to appeal to citizens to follow the lockdown, which has been in place since March. Earlier, they decided to post memes of popular rock bands, terming them as ‘safety tunes’ and urging citizens to stay indoors during the COVID-19 lockdown. Using names of these bands cleverly, the police advised citizens to “U2” stay home, not loiter in “backstreet boys”, home is an “oasis” and don’t visit “Linkin park”.

From the Mumbai Police to the Delhi Police and other police forces in the country, they have all been creative in their efforts. Taking to Twitter, UP Police shared a picture showing 21 vehicles in the formation of the word hope standing in front of the picturesque Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow. The picture also had a positive message for the people that read “Hold On. Pain Ends”, along with #JeetegaBharatHaaregaCorona, and #IndiaFightsCorona.

And almost a month before, the Delhi Police had shared a picture of COVID Patrol bikes that were used to patrol the streets of the city to ensure the safety of the people.

Last month, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday put out a bulletin to all 94 police stations across the city stating that officers who are aged above 55 years can choose to stay at home instead of reporting for duties amid lockdown to prevent the risk of catching coronavirus. The decision was taken by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh after three personnel of the city force, a head constable in the latest, succumbed to the contagious disease. Truly, the selfless efforts and sacrifices of our frontline warriors can never be repaid.