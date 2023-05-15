Home

Mumbai Police Spring Into Action Against Amitabh Over Social Media Post

On Monday, the senior Bachchan took to Instagram and shared an image of him riding pillion on a bike.

Big B is a proud owner of several super-expensive luxury cars. (Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known across the globe for his work, tweets, and everything that he says or does is shared on social media.

On Monday, the senior Bachchan took to Instagram and shared an image of him riding pillion on a bike. He posted the caption: “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T – shirt owner”.

HERE IS THE INSTAGRAM POST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

So far so good. Apparently, the person who clicked the picture did not like the flouting of rules by the Samaritan and Big B since both were without helmets.

A post was shared on Twitter by Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru @east_bengaluru which read: Missing helmets for both rider and pillion. @MumbaiPolice please take note!

The Mumbai Police promptly replied: We have shared this with traffic branch. @MTPHereToHelp

We have shared this with traffic branch. @MTPHereToHelp — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 15, 2023

This is a lesson for everyone that no one is above the law and rules are made to be followed for the safety and security of the people.

On the other hand, Big B is a proud owner of several super-expensive luxury cars. But when there is a traffic jam and you have to keep your word about being on time, then even the most expensive luxury car won’t help. You either have to walk through the jam or get on a two-wheeler.

