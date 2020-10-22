Mumbai: Known for its funny, witty yet smart posts with powerful social messages, Mumbai Police on Thursday took to Twitter again to post a mind-blogging puzzle and wants netizens to ‘solve the code’. And, this time the puzzle seems to be related with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Sonu Sood Honoured With Life-Size Statue at Durga Puja Pandal, Actor Calls it His 'Biggest Award Ever'

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak has been labelled a pandemic, the twitter handle of Mumbai Police has been using various type of noticeable posts to maintain social distancing and safety protocols to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Now they have done it again. Mumbai Police has yet again impressed everyone with a tweet that has four sets of boxes with numbers placed randomly in the grid and it reads 'Crack That Code!' The tweet was shared with the caption, "Luck by chance, safe by choice! Solve the code to reveal a message. #TakingOnCorona."

The police team further commented on the tweet that there will also be a reward for whoever can crack the code. The comment read, “Your priceless safety is the biggest reward! For the rest we may surely plan something once we bid #corona goodbye forever!

For netizens, who are trying to solve the code already, here’s a hint for you. All you need to solve the puzzle is replace the numbers with alphabhets in the chronological order like A is 1, B is 2 and C is 3.