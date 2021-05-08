Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have been deploying humour and creativity in its tweets for spreading important information and messages. This time, they have taken the help of every kid and adult’s favorite to ask people to adhere to COVID-19 norms in the metropolis. Can you guess who these characters are? No clue? Well….let us tell you. It’s the legendary Tom and Jerry, the very much loved cat and mouse cartoon strip. Also Read - Humanity First: Risking Covid, Hyderabad Girl Travels Two Hours to Donate Blood to Pregnant Woman

Indicating that violators will have the police after them, a tweet from the force said, “Please don’t go out without a cause or a mask on your face…let’s not make it a cat and mouse chase. We really dont like ‘Tom-Tomming’ about the consequences.” The tweet, with hashtags like #MasksNecessaryJerry #WhatsTheHurryJerry #TakingOnCorona, was accompanied by a 6- second video of perennial ‘frenemies’ Tom and Jerry, which soon went viral on social media, garnering praise for the men in khakhi for their wit. Also Read - No One Deserves to Be Lonely: 71-Year-Old Man Remarries After Being a Widower For 5 Years, Twitter Showers Love

With over five million followers, the Twitter handle of Mumbai police was soon at the centre of sizable tweet traffic, with users like Shachii Manik and Gaurav Nawathey urging citizens to listen to the force to help the city get a hold on the outbreak.

We miss our homes and families too Mumbai.

But our duty comes first – it always has and always will.

We are proud to be serving and protecting this fine city. So can you do us a favour? Stay home please. Let's ride out this storm together. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation pic.twitter.com/ECpSOYxttM — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 8, 2021

“We miss our homes and families too Mumbai. But our duty comes first – it always has and always will. We are proud to be serving and protecting this fine city. So can you do us a favour? Stay home please. Let’s ride out this storm together,” another tweet on Saturday evening from the metropolis’ police force said.

(With inputs from PTI)