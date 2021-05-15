Mumbai Police is back at it again with the memes to spread awareness about the COVID-19 precautions that people should continue to take. This time, the police department reminded citizens of double masking by another funny meme. In a lot of its memes, Mumbai Police uses movie references and if you’re a Potterhead too, you’ll surely get this one. Also Read - Mumbai Police's Tweet on Covid Safety Norms Features Everyone's Favourite. Any Guesses?

The meme featured Dumbledore and Snape from a famous scene of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. In the first picture, instead of Dumbledore asking 'after all this time?', he asked, 'double mask?' To which Snape replied in the second picture saying his usual dialogue – 'Always'.

Mumbai Police made a few other Harry Potter references in its tweet with the caption saying: Do you solemnly swear to be all good? Make the 'unbreakable vow' to double mask and keep safe 'always.'

They even used the hashtag ‘Accio Safety’.

Do you solemnly swear to be all good? Make the ‘unbreakable vow’ to double mask and keep safe ‘always.’#AccioSafety#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/LPhaELH53O — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 14, 2021

As usual, netizens were impressed with Mumbai Police’ meme game and replied with their own Harry Potter references.

Let’s Avada Kedavra this virus once and for all. — Deepika Sahani (@juggledmuggle) May 14, 2021

Would love to know the person behind these witty tweets https://t.co/fC1p9zEXFC — Shreeram Panicker (@ShreeramPanik) May 14, 2021

Better if it’s ‘unbreakable vow’ to stay home and stay safe https://t.co/bA8CArqaRl — Janani (@njan85) May 14, 2021

this admin is going places!!! Fantastic creativity! — Niraj N. Navindgikar (@baNkster714) May 14, 2021