Mumbai Police is back at it again with the memes to spread awareness about the COVID-19 precautions that people should continue to take. This time, the police department reminded citizens of double masking by another funny meme. In a lot of its memes, Mumbai Police uses movie references and if you're a Potterhead too, you'll surely get this one.
The meme featured Dumbledore and Snape from a famous scene of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. In the first picture, instead of Dumbledore asking 'after all this time?', he asked, 'double mask?' To which Snape replied in the second picture saying his usual dialogue – 'Always'.
Mumbai Police made a few other Harry Potter references in its tweet with the caption saying: Do you solemnly swear to be all good? Make the 'unbreakable vow' to double mask and keep safe 'always.'
They even used the hashtag ‘Accio Safety’.
As usual, netizens were impressed with Mumbai Police’ meme game and replied with their own Harry Potter references.