Mumbai: With the massive surge of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai Police has amped up its meme game to spread awareness about the precautions people need to take. Mumbai Police on Saturday shared a new post on its social media accounts reiterating how necessary it is to wear a mask outdoors. Also Read - Gujarat Hospital Doctors Dance in PPE To Cheer Up COVID Patients. Watch Heartwarming Video

The police department used a meme featuring actor Michael Fassbender’s character Magneto from the X-Men series to explain to social media users how to wear a mask the right way. Also Read - Elderly Couple Reunites After a Long Time Apart. Viral Video Will Melt Your Heart | Watch

“Of all the ‘per-mutations’ and combinations- there remains only one that can protect you. Wear your masks properly! #TakingOnCorona #XMenWearMasksRight,” Mumbai Police wrote in the post. Also Read - Viral Video: Mumbai Police Makes 5 Men do 'Murga Walk' for Trying to Enter Sea at Marine Drive | Watch

Of all the ‘per-mutations’ and combinations- there remains only one that can protect you.

Wear your masks properly!#TakingOnCorona#XMenWearMasksRight pic.twitter.com/nJfY8ictku — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 17, 2021

Earlier this week, Mumbai Police shared two other great memes about the importance of wearing masks.

“Wear mask, save ‘penalty’. Remember, our ‘goal’ is to ‘kick’ out the virus,” Mumbai Police tweeted on April 16.

In another tweet on April 15, Mumbai Police said, “Shoes are fine, but it’s a ‘sin’ to forget your mask behind, Cinderella. #DontBeSinderella #WearAMask