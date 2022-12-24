‘Mumbai Porn Star Blackmailing Us’, Says Ujjain Family, Consumes Poison In Viral Video

The video of the trio consuming poison has gone viral on social media.

Screengrab of the viral video.

Ujjain: A shocking video has gone viral on social media where three members of a family consumed poison on camera alleging that they are being blackmailed by a Mumbai-based pornstar. This incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district. The family members before consuming the poison alleged that the Mumbai girl blackmailed the Ujjain resident Ashi Khan in the name of ‘illicit relations’. The video of the trio consuming poison has gone viral on social media.

Watch: Ujjain Family Consumes Poison On Camera (Readers Discretion Advised)

In a Shocking incident A family of three consumed poison in Ujjain after getting blackmailed by a Guwahati Girl working in Mumbai as an Air hostess and Porn Actress. She framed Cloth Marchant Ashi Khan in a false RAPE case and was extorting money from himpic.twitter.com/JW6TjNKvG4 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) December 23, 2022

The victims have been admitted to the district hospital and are being treated. The condition of all three is said to be serious.

“My name is Ashi Khan, a resident of Lohe Pul in Ujjain. They are my mother and wife. A ‘porn star’ from Mumbai named Rimjhim Das has been blackmailing me for money. She said if I don’t pay her money, then she will commit suicide. During my wedding, I gave her money and now she is still insisting on more money,” Khan could be heard saying in the video.

“Once when I was in Mumbai, she framed me in a rape case and sent me to jail. She also managed to send me to jail in Ujjain too. Now, she is saying that she will commit suicide. Now, I can’t pay her anymore and as a result, we, as a family, are consuming poison,” he added.

Ashi, who is a cloth merchant in Mumbai and got acquainted with the girl there. It is alleged that the girl first got a case registered against him in Mumbai and then in Ujjain due to which he had to go to jail.