Mumbai: Mayur Shelke, pointsman at Mumbai's railway station, who was hailed as a hero for saving the life of a six-year-old child continues to inspire the nation with his large heartedness and kindness. For the uninitiated, Shelke, had recently risked his own life to save the life of the child who had fallen on the railway tracks of Vangani Station of Central Railway in Thane on April 17. On Tuesday afternoon, the staff of the Central Railway had honoured Shelke for his bravery with an award of Rs 50,000. However, the braveheart on Thursday announced that he will give half of the rewarded money that he has received to the visually impaired mother of that child for his studies.
“I will give half of the rewarded money for the child’s bright future and his studies. The moment I receive the money, I will immediately hand it over,” he said. Mayur Shelke further informed that the child’s mother is blind and the state of their household is also inadequate.
“I learnt that the boy is from a poor background and they cannot afford to give him education. Since I saved the boy, I decided to donate half of the award money for his bright future,” Shelke told PTI.
What had happened?
On April 17, the pointsman at the Vangani railway station rushed to save the life of the child who had lost balance while walking with his mother at the platform and fell on the railway tracks, while the train was moving in his direction. Shelke rushed to rescue the child against a moving train and bundled him onto the platform before saving himself from the train.
The CCTV footage of the heart-stopping incident was shared by the Ministry of Railways.
The video soon went viral on social media and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal personally congratulated Shelke on the phone, while the entire country praised him. ANI, in a series of tweets, also shared the rescue video and images of him getting rewarded.
Shelke, who joined the railways as a pointsman in 2016 after completing graduation, hails from a nearby village. A corporate house gifted him a motorcycle after his daredevilry came to light. Some people and NGOs also sought to give him cash awards, but he refused to accept money.
“People are going through a harrowing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. So I requested them to give the money for the treatment of needy patients,” he said.
His thoughtful gesture has touched the hearts of people:
We need more people like him!