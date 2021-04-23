Mumbai: Mayur Shelke, pointsman at Mumbai’s railway station, who was hailed as a hero for saving the life of a six-year-old child continues to inspire the nation with his large heartedness and kindness. For the uninitiated, Shelke, had recently risked his own life to save the life of the child who had fallen on the railway tracks of Vangani Station of Central Railway in Thane on April 17. On Tuesday afternoon, the staff of the Central Railway had honoured Shelke for his bravery with an award of Rs 50,000. However, the braveheart on Thursday announced that he will give half of the rewarded money that he has received to the visually impaired mother of that child for his studies. Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Saves Puppy From Drowning in Swimming Pool, Twitter Says 'We Don't Deserve Dogs' | Watch

Hon’ble Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal announced an award of Rs 50000/- to Shri Mayur Shelke, Pointsman, Vangani Station for the act of bravery, courage & presence of mind on duty.

He saved a life of a child who accidentally fell on the track. Congratulations to Shri M. Shelke pic.twitter.com/KOD78oZH9R — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 20, 2021

“I will give half of the rewarded money for the child’s bright future and his studies. The moment I receive the money, I will immediately hand it over,” he said. Mayur Shelke further informed that the child’s mother is blind and the state of their household is also inadequate.

I’ll give half of the amount, given to me as token of appreciation, for that child’s welfare & education. I came to know that his family isn’t financially strong. So I decided this: Mayur Shelkhe, pointsman who saved a child who fell on tracks at Vangani railway station on 17.04 pic.twitter.com/IWdacY0DFf — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

“I learnt that the boy is from a poor background and they cannot afford to give him education. Since I saved the boy, I decided to donate half of the award money for his bright future,” Shelke told PTI.

What had happened?

On April 17, the pointsman at the Vangani railway station rushed to save the life of the child who had lost balance while walking with his mother at the platform and fell on the railway tracks, while the train was moving in his direction. Shelke rushed to rescue the child against a moving train and bundled him onto the platform before saving himself from the train.

The CCTV footage of the heart-stopping incident was shared by the Ministry of Railways.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A pointsman in Mumbai Division, Mayur Shelkhe saves life of a child who lost his balance while walking at platform 2 of Vangani railway station & fell on railway tracks, while a train was moving in his direction. (17.04.2021) (Video source: Central Railway) pic.twitter.com/6bVhTqZzJ4 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

The video soon went viral on social media and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal personally congratulated Shelke on the phone, while the entire country praised him. ANI, in a series of tweets, also shared the rescue video and images of him getting rewarded.

The woman (with the child) was visually impaired. She could do nothing. I ran towards the child but also thought that I might be in danger too. Still, I thought I should save him. The woman was very emotional & thanked me a lot. Min Piyush Goyal also called me up: Mayur Shelkhe pic.twitter.com/ZTkLurIlBf — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

Shelke, who joined the railways as a pointsman in 2016 after completing graduation, hails from a nearby village. A corporate house gifted him a motorcycle after his daredevilry came to light. Some people and NGOs also sought to give him cash awards, but he refused to accept money.

“People are going through a harrowing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. So I requested them to give the money for the treatment of needy patients,” he said.

His thoughtful gesture has touched the hearts of people:

