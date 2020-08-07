As incessant rains continue to batter Mumbai for the third consecutive day, many areas areas across the city have been waterlogged and normal life has been disrupted. Amid such gloomy scenes, a heartwarming video of a man rescuing a kitten amid heavy rainfall is making people smile. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: House Collapses in Thane; 34 Roads, 9 Highways Closed in Kolhapur | Top Developments

The video shows a little cat sitting atop a motorbike standing on a waterlogged street in Mumbai, while it purrs silently. Later, the man sits on the bike and places the kitten in front of him. He then drives away taking the kitten home.

Sharing the video, news agency ANI wrote, ”A local in Wadala area of #Mumbai carries a kitten on his motorcycle after rescuing it, amid heavy rainfall in the city. He says, “I am taking the kitten home.”

#WATCH A local in Wadala area of #Mumbai carries a kitten on his motorcycle after rescuing it, amid heavy rainfall in the city. He says, "I am taking the kitten home." pic.twitter.com/4qawgwJQzP — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 2.3 K likes and 40,000 views.

Moved by his love for animals, many on Twitter are thanking and applauding him calling him a ‘real hero’.

One user wrote, ”Insaniyat zinda hai’. Check out some other reactions:

Mumbai city received 331.08 mm rainfall while the suburbs received 162.3 mm downpour from Wednesday till Thursday. The city witnessed strong winds at a speed of 106 km per hour while elsewhere it was 70 to 80 kmph.

To keep the situation under control, the NDRF has deployed 16 teams in rain-hit areas of the state.