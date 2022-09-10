Trending News: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday (September 8) after 70 years on the throne at the age of 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III. A funeral will be held for the Queen after 10 days of official mourning.Also Read - Viral Video: British Airways Pilot Breaks News of Queen’s Death To Flight, Leaves Crew in Tears. Watch

School students in Mumbai created art works on Friday in tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II.

The young artists made colourful portraits of the queen by a pavement as people walked past, some stopping to look at their work.

Queen Elizabeth II spent more than seven decades on the throne as the UK rebuilt itself from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.

India was already an independent republic when she ascended the throne.

The queen was the only monarch most Britons have ever known.

(With inputs from Associated Press)