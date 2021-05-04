Mumbai: As COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage India, many good samaritans are coming forward to help others in need. Now, a school teacher in Mumbai has come forward to help the coronavirus patients by providing a rickshaw service from hospital to home and visa versa for free. An English teacher by profession, Dattatraya Sawant, drives the auto-rickshaw by himself and provides a free ride to COVID-19 patients while taking all precautions like wearing a PPE kit, sanitisation and others. Also Read - Bhopal Man Converts His Auto-Rickshaw Into Free Ambulance For The Needy, Also Installs Oxygen Cyclinder

Considering the increasing number of coronavirus patients across the state, Sawant has been providing free services in northeast Mumbai for the last few days. India cricketer VVS Laxman shared his inspiring story on Twitter and wrote, ”Dattatraya Sawant, a school teacher by profession and a part-time autorickshaw driver, gives free rickshaw rides to COVID patients He picks up and drops patients from hospital without charging them. Hats off to his noble initiative. Pray that we overcome this soon”

Dattatraya Sawant, a school teacher by profession and a part-time autorickshaw driver, gives free rickshaw rides to COVID patients He picks up and drops patients from hospital without charging them. Hats off to his noble initiative.

Pray that we overcome this soon🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fieGYvWQCu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 1, 2021

“I drop off corona patients to Covid Care Center and the hospital for free of charge, and also bring discharged patients from the hospital and Covid Center to their respective homes,” Sawant told ANI. So far, he has provided free travel to 26 COVID-19 patients and his work is being appreciated at all levels.

“For this, I personally take all precautionary measures. At present, the number of corona patients is increasing rapidly. Many of them are dying due to untimely treatment. In such a situation, whether the poor patients get government help in time or not, private ambulances are not affordable. And often public vehicles do not provide services to Covid patients. In such cases, my free service will be available to the patients,” he said.

Sawant further said that this service will continue as long as the COVID-19 wave continues. Many people are providing financial help Sawant. Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has announced that it will spend the entire cost of fuel for his rickshaw.

(With ANI inputs)