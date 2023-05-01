Home

Mumbai Senior Citizen Duped While Trying To Complain Against Cab Driver

She got one number from Google and dialed the number. The person speaking on the other side claimed to be an officer. (Representational image: freepik)

Just a few days after a 71-year-old Mumbai man was duped of lakhs of rupees by cybercriminals, another senior citizen has fallen prey to an online scam. The victim, a 60-year-old woman who retired from a nationalized bank was cheated Rs 24,000. The woman was searching for the helpline number of customer care on Google to file a complaint against the private aggregator cab driver who charged her more amount than the actual fare.

The senior citizen was working as an officer in a nationalized bank and got retired in 2018 and now she is residing in the Vijay Nagar area of Andheri East along with her 40-year-old son, 37-year-old daughter-in-law, and 8-year-old grandson, said the police sources.

“As per the statement given to the police on April 18, she was at home and searching contact number of a consumer customer forum on Google to file a complaint against the cab driver who charged her a couple of hundred more than the actual fare. She got one number from Google and dialed the number. The person speaking on the other side claimed to be an officer. He later sent her a link and asked her to fill in the details along with Rs 2 as registration fees,” said an officer.

She did as was asked and received a message about the registration.

On April 20, she received a message that an amount of Rs 20,400.54 has been debited from her saving account. Shocked, she immediately called the police control on 100. The officer on the other side asked her to inform dial 103 and approach the bank and block the account as soon as possible. “She immediately rushed to the bank and informed the bank officer about the fraud then the bank officials told her to report the crime to the local Andheri police station,” the officer added.

“On the complaint of the victim, we registered the case on April 29, under various sections of IPC including the IT Act have also written to the bank and asked them to provide the account details in which the amount was transferred. Further investigation is underway,” said another officer.

