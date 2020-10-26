Mumbai: In a shocking case of animal abuse, an eight-year-old female dog named ‘Noorie’ was sexually assaulted inside a shopping complex in Mumbai’s Powai. Also Read - IPL 2020, RR vs MI in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 45

The incident came to light on Thursday when a woman who provides food and medicine to animals on a daily basis found the dog bleeding. The dog was rushed to a medical facility where veterinarians suspected a foreign object could be the cause of the bleeding and managed to remove a long wooden stick which had been inserted into her private part. Also Read - Mumbai Becomes India's First City With Over 10,000 Deaths Due to Coronavirus

Devi Sheth, who took Noorie to the hospital, told Mumbai Mirror, “She was in a pool of blood. There was no response, but you could see she was suffering… When we found her, so many people were just walking past… Strays are our responsibility. But people discard them like they are nothing.” Also Read - Mumbai Woman Arrested For Slapping Traffic Police Constable, Accuses Him Of Abusing Her

Noorie is in critical condition and stick has been removed. However, her intestines have been ruptured, multiple organs damaged and she is struggling for life. An NGO is trying to raise money for her treatment along with demand for justice.

The Powai police have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

On the next day, October 23, a case was registered against unknown persons. An investigation is going on.

”We have visited the place where the incident took place. We are now checking CCTV footage from the spot,” Vijay Dalvi, a police officer of Powai police station told ANI.