Meet Mumbai’s solopreneur who earned Rs 252751 using a super slow second-hand laptop; his journey to buying MacBook is going viral

After working on a super-slow second-hand laptop, the hard work of Aditya finally led him to buy a MacBook for himself. Scroll down to see the viral success story.

Image: x.com/AdityaShips

Viral news: When people hustle every day to make ends meet, the story of a common man who bought his first MacBook with his hard-earned money is going viral. A man named Aditya shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account how he earned his first dollar in life some 200 days ago with a super slow second-hand laptop. He added that he kept hustling, which led to building a social community, and finally bought a MacBook with his own money. You can watch the viral post here.

Mumbai man’s story of buying a MacBook

Aditya shared that he worked on a super slow second-hand laptop system and earned his first dollar some 200 days ago. He added that he was able to grow his X account to more than 13,000 followers and made over USD 2,800 as a solopreneur. The hard work of Aditya finally led him to buy a MacBook for himself. In the comments, he wrote, “Just look at the smile on my face. In the last 3–4 years, I’ve never been this happy.”

Viral post of Mumbai’s entrepreneur

200 days ago, i made my first dollar online. > grew my X account to 13.3k followers

> Made $2,800+ as a solopreneur

> Started with a second hand super slow laptop Today, I finally bought myself a MacBook with my own money. I’m so happy right now ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dfmgbz5Yuh — Aditya (@AdityaShips) January 9, 2026

Aditya shared the post with the caption, “200 days ago, i made my first dollar online…grew my X account to 13.3k followers…Made $2,800+ as a solopreneur…Started with a second hand super slow laptop…Today, I finally bought myself a MacBook with my own money. I’m so happy right now.”

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have loved the hustle of Aditya, from working on a second-hand, super slow laptop to buying a Macbook for himself. One user commented, “Isn’t it amazing what you can do with laptop and internet? You take charge of your entire future,” and another wrote, “This is really inspiring to see, well done.”

