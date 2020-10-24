Mumbai: A woman was arrested for slapping and assaulting an on-duty traffic police constable in the Kalbadevi area of Mumbai on Friday. The 29-year-old woman was arrested by the LT Marg police for assaulting the police constable, Eknath Parte near Surti Hotel. Also Read - Mumbai Shocker: Woman Stabs 12-year-old Daughter With Pencil, Bites Her Multiple Times For Failing to Answer in Online Class

However, the video of the incident has allegedly gone viral on social media platforms. According to a report by India Today, the woman was a pillion rider with 32-year-old Mohsin Shaikh who was fined by Parte for not wearing a helmet.

Soon after, an argument broke out between them as the woman caught constable Parte by his uniform and started assaulting him. The co-accused in the case, Mohsin Shaikh was reportedly making a video of the assault. In the video, the woman Sangrika Tiwari is seen slapping the traffic cop multiple times in the video and accusing him of abusing her.

Meanwhile, another policemen on the spot intervened and saved Parte, while other police personnel including a lady constable came to the spot and arrested Tiwari and Shaikh and took them to the police station.

As per a report, a case has been filed against them under various sections including 571/2020 IPC 353, 332, 504, 506, 34.