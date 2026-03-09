Home

Mumbai woman’s creative hack to get seat in local train leaves internet in splits | Watch viral video

Viral video: A Mumbai woman arranges her seat all by herself in the busy Virar local train. Scroll down to see how she does it.

Viral News: When the metro trains and local trains often remain overcrowded, many people hardly get a seat and remain standing in the vehicles for long periods during commuting. However, a lady has come up with a smart move, and her video has been making the rounds on social media.

After not receiving a seat in the Virar local train, she moves ahead to take out a compact-sized stool from her bag. She quickly opens it and gets seated on the stool. The passengers are seen appreciating the woman as she says, “Who says the Virar local train doesn’t have a seat? All you need is an idea. ” You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a lady in the busy Virar local train of Mumbai. When she does not get a seat to cover her journey for commuting, she comes up with a creative idea.

She takes out a compact-sized stool from her bag and unfolds it. The woman then puts it on the train’s floor and gets herself seated. She gets appreciation and loud cheers from the fellow passengers for her creative idea of getting a seat.

Later, she loudly says, “Who says the Virar local train doesn’t have a seat? All you need is an idea.” The lady’s spirit highlights that if you have a creative idea to get a seat in a Mumbai local train, you can never remain standing for long hours. The video has struck a chord online.

She received appreciation from the fellow passengers on the train as she received loud cheers and applause. In addition, she was equally praised by the online internet users on social media. The netizens were quick to make the moment viral and appreciated the spirit of the woman.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhu Bala (@madhu.bala1732)

The viral video was shared with the caption “hack to arrange a seat in Virar local train”, as translated from Hindi.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “I love Mumbaikars,” and another wrote, “She’s so proud of herself.” The third comment read, “I love the spirit.”

