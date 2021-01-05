Mumbai: In a shocking case of alleged fraud, a unidentified woman has been accused of using a fake car number plate in Mumbai. Turns out, the number plate of the car belongs to none other than Ratan Tata, India’s well-known and respected industrialist. Notably, Ratan Tata’s vehicle number is MH01 DK 0111 and the woman had been using the same fake numbering all along just to show off, Zee News reported. Also Read - Beware of Fraudsters! COVID Vaccine Registration Call May Empty Your Bank Account

The case was exposed after Mumbai traffic police challaned a car and sent the e-challan to Ratan Tata’s office. However, when Ratan Tata’s office enquired about the same, it surfaced that his car was never taken to the place where the challan was issued. Sensing fraud, Ratan Tata’s office informed the police about illegal use of Ratan Tata’s vehicle number.

When police investigated the matter, they found the car with the same number plate as that of Ratan Tata’s left abandoned in Five Gardens area in Mumbai’s Matunga.

Police has seized the vehicle and launched an investigation into the matter. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was driven by some woman who is being searched.

A Times of India report says that apparently the fake numbering was done for show-off, as doing so gave it as doing so gave it a VIP number, which costs between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.