Home

Viral

"Get out of here": Mumbai woman storms into rally, confronts state minister over traffic jam

“Get out of here”: Mumbai woman storms into rally, confronts state minister over traffic jam

A woman in Mumbai stormed the rally of a BJP leader over an hour-long traffic jam in Worli, raising questions about the inconvenience caused to the public. A video of the incident has been going viral on social media, with users applauding her action

Mumbai woman screams at Maharashtra minister and police officer. Image Courtesy: @JayantBhandari5/X

Commuters have to face a lot of issues on a daily basis, but more often, they are stuck dealing with the consequences. In the most recent case, a frustrated commuter clashed with Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan and police officers after a political rally led to heavy traffic congestion in Mumbai’s Worli area on Tuesday. Several social media users called her the voice of ordinary commuters.

The disruption occurred during a protest march organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party under the Mahayuti alliance. The protest march was directed at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, specifically the Congress and other opposition groups. The BJP organised the march to protest the recent rejection of the Women’s Reservation Bill at the Centre, which failed to pass due to a lack of a majority.

Woman reacts to traffic jam in Mumbai over rally

A video of a woman screaming at Maharashtra Minister of Water Resources Girish Mahajan has been going viral on social media. She demanded that the road on which the minister was holding a rally be cleared.

The march, which was scheduled to begin at 5 pm, reportedly saw a large turnout of women participants. The route began from Jambhori Maidan in Worli and was set to conclude at the Dome. Since the Jhambhori Maidan area is densely populated and already witnesses heavy traffic, delays in the rally allegedly led to severe congestion across nearby area.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Here is a woman challenging the utterly spineless and corrupt @BJP4India of Bombay and the thoroughly corrupt @mumbaipolice. Were this a man, she would have been taken to a police station to be turned into pulp. Among sheep, I was once like her–alone. pic.twitter.com/ubMlIL9neZ — Jayant Bhandari (@JayantBhandari5) April 21, 2026

A local woman, who was driving to pick up her child from school, was left stranded in a traffic jam. After being stuck in a standstill for several hours in the congestion, the woman left her vehicle, walked directly into the centre of the march, and engaged in a heated argument with Mahajan. She used harsh language and demanded that the crowd be dispersed while raising strong questions about the public inconvenience caused by political rallies. She shouted at the demonstrators to “Get out of here!”

In the video, she can be heard angrily saying, “What is wrong with you? There are hundreds of people waiting, “Get out of here, yaha se iss traffic ko hatao, shut up!” (Get out of here, get the traffic out of here, shut up).

She chose to break the silence of the gridlocked crowd. While the politicians opted for the road to project power, she made the choice to expose the absurdity of their logistics. By gesturing toward the empty ground, she framed the rally not as an accident of planning, but as a purposeful choice to prioritise a captive audience of commuters over a respectful use of community space.

Social media users react to incident

The incident went viral on social media, with several users praising the woman for speaking up against the inconvenience caused by VIP movement and political rallies. One of the users wrote, “Both incidents are examples of common citizens protesting against inconvenience caused by organized political movements for their own gain!!”

Another wrote, “Someone give this lady a Bharat Ratna/she spoke for a million Indians – the 2% Indians who pay income tax.” A third user commented, “Bravo!!! More power to the lady!!! High time these uncouth, rude, arrogant, mean, selfish, greedy, corrupt politicians are shown the door. They enjoy on taxpayers’ money and treat them like dirt, peeing down our necks.”

“May god bless this woman and protect her.. Rare scenes a brave woman confronting the corrupt politicians aka thugs,” another user wrote on social media. Praising the woman’s stance, another user wrote, “This is how a proper taxpayer should behave against this corrupt system. Proud of you madam, yeh hota hai proper nari sakti.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.