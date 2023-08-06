Home

Viral

‘Mummy Spirit Unleashed’: Weird Artwork Haunts Internet In Viral Video

‘Mummy Spirit Unleashed’: Weird Artwork Haunts Internet In Viral Video

Viral Video: The video portrays an Egyptian princess trapped between the realms of the tangible and the ethereal.

The Artist's Imagination of the Spirit World Haunted the Internet. | Photo: @kaciaai

The Artist Imagination Of The Spirit World Haunted The Internet: Artificial Intelligence has emerged as an unparalleled success story since its inception, positioning itself as the ultimate human assistant across various domains. From students to multinational corporations, AI tools have become indispensable for tackling daily challenges. In the realm of art, these tools have revolutionized the creative process, granting artists unparalleled freedom to explore new dimensions.

Trending Now

With AI tools, artists can materialize their visions within minutes. Recently, an artist crafted a piece capturing glimpses of the spirit world. The artwork’s astounding realism sent shockwaves across the internet, invoking both awe and fear.

The video portrays an Egyptian princess trapped between the realms of the tangible and the ethereal. The spirit, ensnared within a tomb, roams and waits for liberation. Shared on Instagram by user @Kacia, the artwork’s caption explains the AI tools employed: “Finally got ControlNet working with Deforum Made with my custom style LoRAs Nervus and Abstracto.”

Watch The Terrifying Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kacia (@kacia_ai)

Since its Instagram debut, the clip has garnered over 300,000 views and 295,000 likes. The eerie artwork spurred a range of reactions in the comment section. While some lauded the artist for offering a glimpse into the spirit world, others playfully questioned whether the artist intended to frighten them with such terrifying imagery.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Out of sight too cool for school,” an Instagram user said.

“My ex with her girl posse,” joked the second user.

“Why Instagram is recommending me horror post at 2 am,” joked the third user.

What is this bro, im alone in the room even my cigarette fell,” joked another.

“Wow super,” an Instagram user said with lot of heart emoticons.

“whats the cost of this ghost,” commented a user.

“It’s really very creative and well done,” a user commented.

“Is she Cleopatra,” asked another.

“This is really a brilliant work combined with a catchy background score,” an insta user praised the artwork.

“Fantastic horror story post and matching a lovely music,” commented an insta user.

“I would love to collaborate with you to create some amazing artwork,” a user said.

The artist further showcased several other artworks, all of which garnered immense appreciation from thousands of viewers. However, we have noticed that the artist is attracted towards horror stuff and most of his posts also describe the same. Nevertheless, he has a great imagination and his artworks are a testimony of it.

Now, we’d love to hear your thoughts on these captivating creations. What do you think of this remarkable artwork?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Artificial Intelligence News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES